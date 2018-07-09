Brie Larson confirms filming on ‘Captain Marvel’ is complete

Washington D.C.: Academy Award-winning actor Brie Larson, with a new picture, has marked the end of filming Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie ‘Captain Marvel’. ‘The Spectacular Now’ star took to social media to share a picture of a ‘Captain Marvel’ clapperboard and a calendar with the days of shooting all crossed out.

The superhero flick revolves around Carol Danvers (Larson), an Air Force pilot, whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight.

Jude Law will be playing Doctor Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers.

Ben Mendelsohn is on board to play the villain, with ‘Half Nelson’ helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing. Kevin Feige is producing.

The flick is slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.