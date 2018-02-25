Bollywood superstar Sridevi passes away at 54, after massive cardiac arrest in Dubai

In an extremely shocking news, Bollywood actor Sridevi has passed away at the age of 54. The actor died following after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Fans gathered outside the residence of Sridevi in Andheri, Mumbai after news of her death spread. Fans said, “We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable,” ANI tweeted. Sridevi’s body is being brought back to Mumbai even as well wishers have started heading to the actor’s residence in the city.

Fans gather outside the residence of #Sridevi in Andheri who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. Say ‘We are shocked and still cannot believe the news of her death. Very saddened and pained about her demise. Her acting skills were remarkable’ pic.twitter.com/H059IQJM0F — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018



Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi Kapoor was widely regarded as the first female superstar of Bollywood. She was a versatile personality, having acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Sridevi began her career as a child artist in a film named Thunaivan at the age of four.

In Bollywood, she was first seen as a child artist in Julie (1975) before making her debut as a lead actress in Solva Sawan (1978). Her popular Bollywood films included Himmatwala (1983). Tohfa (1984), Mr. India (1987) and Chandni (1989). She also performed versatile acts in Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991) and Khuda Gawah (1992)

Down South, she was seen Tamil and Telugu films, notably Moondru Mudichu (1976), Sigappu Rojakkal(1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982) and Aakhari Poratam (1988) among others.

In 1997, she quit films after delivering a hit with Judaai. In 2012, Sridevi returned to Bollywood with a superlative performance in English Vinglish. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri. Sridevi won five Filmfare Awards.

She was recently seen in a critically-acclaimed role in MOM.

Some recent pictures shared on Instagram by late Sridevi. RIP!

