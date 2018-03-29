BREAKING: Fox Star India acquires Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 for a whopping Rs. 200 cr?

Almost each week there has been an announcement that adds another name to the cast of the film Housefull 4. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Pooja Hegde, Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey. Now we hear that the film has been sold at a record price. If what we hear is true then Fox Star India has shelled out a whopping Rs. 200 cr to acquire the film that is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Our sources tell us, “Yes Fox Star India has acquired the film for Rs. 200 cr. The said deal will include all rights of the film including the theatrical distribution, overseas, satellite and digital rights of the film.” However, as of now an official confirmation on the acquisition is unavailable. Given the fact that Housefull 4 features some big names in the credits roll of the cast, it easily is one of the biggest films to be made. Apart from this, looking at the sum of Rs. 200 cr, we imagine Fox Star India will go all out to ensure the film is a roaring success to recover the said amount. But whatever be the case, going by current trends, Housefull 4 might just turn out to be a massive money spinner at the box office.