Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. After dodging the questions by media at several ocassions the couple has finally revealed the dates for their wedding. Deepika shared the invite on her social media wherein the wedding is to take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

