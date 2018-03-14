Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#NepalPlaneCrash
#StephenHawking
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#MaharashtraKisanMarch
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Break-Up Alert! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid calls it quits after dating more than two years

Break-Up Alert! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid calls it quits after dating more than two years

— By Asia News International | Mar 14, 2018 11:27 am
FOLLOW US:

Break up alert, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Zayn and Gigi break up, Zayn and Gigi pics, Zayn and Gigi break up reason

Los Angeles: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have confirmed they have split up after spending more than two years as a couple.

Both Malik and Hadid issued individual social media statements confirming their separation. Malik, a pop star who broke up with One Direction in 2015, said, they’d both had an “incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” adding “We wish this news could have come from us first.”

 


Hadid, a model and Taylor Swift squad member said, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in relationship but in life in general.”

“As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be” she added.

 

“ZiGi,” as the couple’s 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split, reported CNN.

Malik unfollowed both Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid on Instagram.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK