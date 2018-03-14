Break-Up Alert! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid calls it quits after dating more than two years

Los Angeles: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have confirmed they have split up after spending more than two years as a couple.

Both Malik and Hadid issued individual social media statements confirming their separation. Malik, a pop star who broke up with One Direction in 2015, said, they’d both had an “incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” adding “We wish this news could have come from us first.”

Hadid, a model and Taylor Swift squad member said, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in relationship but in life in general.”

“As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be” she added.

“ZiGi,” as the couple’s 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split, reported CNN.

Malik unfollowed both Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid on Instagram.