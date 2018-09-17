Brahmastra diaries: Alia Bhatt is all loved up with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji smiles on

Alia Bhatt sure knows how to wear her heart on sleeve and is not afraid to flaunt her new love. We all know ever since Alia has entered the industry she has had a huge crush on Ranbir. In fact many, many years ago before they were even a part of the industry, they have auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Balika Vadhu which never got made. That’s when Alia first had a crush on Ranbir and has been love sick for him since then. Now, they reconnected while working for Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra and sparks flew. Currently, they are stable and in an excellent head space. The two have made their relationship official and not just that, even their parents are happy with their choice. There have been rumours that both Alia and Ranbir are ready to take their relationship to the next level and are even thinking of marriage!

Amidst all this, Alia has been sharing a lot of pictures of her beau on Instagram and well though Ranbir is not on social media, he is all over it… courtesy his girlfriend. Alia shared a picture of them with Ayan over the weekend and captioned it as, “the one with all the joy.” Check out the pic below. Alia also shared a couple of black and white snaps of Ranbir, Ayan and herself. The terrific trio has finished their Bulgaria schedule and will now head back.



View this post on Instagram the one with all the joy 😇💥 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram so long sofia 🖤 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 16, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT