Brahmastra dairies: Alia Bhatt makes a grammatical error; Amitabh Bachchan calls her out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to make a splash with Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The two are pretty gung ho about the whole project. Amitabh Bachchan became a part of the movie for the second schedule and has been sharing updates and pictures from the shoot. He was a part of a prep session with Ranbir and Alia and now has even started shooting. He took to Twitter to talk about his first day and experience of working with the finest young talent that is there in the Bollywood currently: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “A joy and an honour and an absolute delight to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia .. first day of shoot for ‘Brahmastra’ .. this generation is simply exquisite and impeccable .. no pictures because cannot release them .. but I do have them .. MANY .

Alia, obviously delighted with praise by none other than Big B tweeted saying, “Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!” Amitabh, a Grammar Nazi that he is, wrote, “Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its ‘cues’ not ‘ques’. You are just too cute.” Alia was so embarrassed with the whole episode that she wrote, “Oh god!!!!!! Not again.”

Well looks like Alia made a guffaw again in all the excitement of working with Big B. On personal front she is having a time of her life with Ranbir Kapoor who is clearly happy and secured in a relationship with her.