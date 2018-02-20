‘Brahmastra’ actor Ranbir Kapoor spotted roaming around Mumbai streets; so what? Read story to find out!
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature in ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukherji. And recently, the Bollywood heartthrob was spotted roaming around the streets and went unnoticed. Well, I know you won’t believe it. What happened actually, Ranbir visited Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai during recce for his upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy ‘Brahmastra’. ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Hussain Dalal shared one picture with Ranbir but the caption has caught our attention.
Hussain shared the picture with caption as, “Ranbir and I sneaking around on a bike in the streets of bhendi bazaar, Mumbai ! Photo courtesy #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #ranbir #selfie @burhanuddin.pardawala ki activa pe bohot ghoome hum. #brahmastra #aaokhele #ranbirkoistagrampelao (sic).”
It is really interesting how Ranbir roamed around the streets of Mumbai without getting recognised or mobbed. But if you were to ask media shutterbugs, they would tell you how he goes unrecognised while stepping in and out of the airport a lot of times. Ranbir, when he doesn’t want to attract the media, perfectly knows how to do it. To note, Bhindi Bazaar is one of the most crowded and cluttered areas in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra’ will bring together, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It is the first part of Ayan’s trilogy and will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.