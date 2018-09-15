Bradley Cooper on ‘A Star Is Born’ producer Jon Peters’ harassment charges

Washington DC: Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper broke his silence about the sexual harassment allegations leveled against producer Jon Peters who produced the 1976 version of ‘A Star Is Born’.

Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the latest version of the film said that if he had known about the recently resurfaced sexual harassment claims against the producer, he would have done things differently. About five sexual assault allegations have been made against Peters. His past credits include ‘Caddyshack’, ‘The Color Purple’, ‘ Batman’ and ‘ Superman Returns’.