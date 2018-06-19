Brace yourselves! Priyanka Chopra is following Nick Jonas’ father on Instagram

After being spotted a number of times together, the east meets west alleged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been doing rounds in the media for a while now. Recently, PeeCee had also been a plus one to Nick Jonas’ cousin’s wedding in New Jersey.

Although a lot of tabloids have confirmed that the Quantico star and pop sensation are in a relationship, the duo has not made it official yet. But let’s not be done yet, as Priyanka Chopra has now started following Nick Jonas’ father on Instagram.

Nick Jonas had posted a picture on Father’s Day, tagging his dad.

In an interview with E! News, Nick Jonas’ brother Kevin Jonas was asked about Priyanka Chopra. He had said that they have met earlier too, before the wedding and that Priyanka is super awesome. He had however then said that it is Nick’s thing and he can comment on it further.

Now that the actress is taking things ahead on a family level, is their relationship on the top gear now? Watch this space for more updates on the latest news in entertainment and showbiz.