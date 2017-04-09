‘Box-office doesn’t measure success’, says Indrani Chakraborty

Born Indrani Chakraborty, but popularly known as Mishti, got introduced to Bollywood by maverick filmmaker Subhash Ghai with the movie Kanchi. The film might not have worked wonders at the Box Office, but that didn’t dishearten Misthi, who later went on to do Indra Kumar’s Great Grand Masti. The actress will next be seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan. Apart from Bollywood, Mishti is currently busy with five films down South.

Prepping for Begum Jaan

Directed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherji, the movie will see Mishti playing a prostitute. Speaking about her character in the film, Mishti says, “My character is called Shabnam and it is very different than other characters in the film. My character is a silent character; it is more about expression than words. It is one of the most poignant characters I have ever played in my life.”

And how did the actress prepare to play such a poignant character? “There were workshops held by director Srijit Mukerji, which went on for one and a half month where all the actors had to take part. Acting is not something you can learn or prepare, it has to be felt. So we, as characters, used to think of a back story, how we have come here, and all those things which are not mentioned in the film, but we had to feel them. We tried to live the character every day. But unfortunately I couldn’t attend all the workshops. I attended about two or three days of workshop, because I was busy shooting down south,” she says.

A learning experience

The actress, who is just two films old in Bollywood, feels lucky to have worked with renowned names like Subhash Gahi, Indra Kumar and Srijit Mukerji. Speaking about her experience of working with some of the known faces in Bollywood like Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Mishti says, “Working with Vidya Balan cannot be explained in words, because it was amazing. She is very down to earth, simple, very subtle and, yet, she has this immense aura about her that anybody can fall for. I would say she is the most grounded star in Bollywood I’ve ever seen in my life. This film has been a complete learning experience for me where I observed her. I understood the importance of simplicity, being down to earth, and how you can grow as a person and an actor. She is a darling. You just fall in love with her. Talking about Ila Arun, I’d say she is one person who has been the closest to me. We bonded really well on-screen and off-screen. We have many scenes together in the film and her character is very protective about me, and off-screen, too, we shared the similar equation. She is one person I love the most in the entire crew. I often catch up with her. I think it’s really wonderful that I found her on the sets of Begum Jaan.

Working with Naseeruddin Shah

Recently there were pictures from Begum Jaan of Mishti and Naseeruddin Shah involved in a passionate love-making. While the entire B-town was talking about it, Misthi feels otherwise. Shedding light on the picture and the scene, Mishti says, “Yes, there is this scene with Naseeruddin Shah which is being talked about. But you cannot call it a passionate or intimate love-making scene because it is not. It is something else. It is a bed scene definitely, but you will have to see the film to understand how it fits into this film and why that scene is a very important part of the film.”

And what shooting such a scene with the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah? Was it awkward for the actress? Not at all, she says. “He (Naseeruddin) knows how to make his co-stars feel comfortable. So there was no uncomforting or awkward moment with him. Personally speaking, I believe an actor has to be free from any kind of inhibitions for a scene. Because if you are given a scene and you are not comfortable with it then you cannot act or grow as an actor. The inhibitions have to go. So I am always comfortable with all my co-stars,” she adds.

No regrets

Kanchi and Great Grand Masti, didn’t do well at the Box office, but Mishti has no regrets of picking these movies. In a very philosophical manner, the actress says, “There are many things we attempt in life, but don’t succeed. But I don’t believe that we should regret them or feel like a failure. I don’t feel you need to be regretful about your failures. In fact, your failures are very important, because you learn from them and it is definitely a step towards success. So I have no regrets about the films I’ve done and box-office doesn’t really measure success. It is about how much people love you or appreciate your character. I believe that Kanchi has been liked by many people and I would say that the film will always be close to my heart because it was my first Bollywood film. Whatever I’m doing today is only because of Kanchi and I believe that gratitude is much bigger than regret. I only hold gratitude and no regrets at all.”

What next after Begum Jaan?

The actress is currently working on five projects in all the four languages. “I’m doing a film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. So I would be completing them first. Once, I complete these films then only I would be able to start my next Bollywood project, because I don’t have any dates. There is something interesting lined up, but I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about it now,” she concludes.