Box Office Collection: ‘Baaghi 2’ breaks Padmvaat’s record; crosses 85 crore in the opening week

Baaghi 2 has just stepped in the box office and already marked 85.2 crore. The film starring Tiger Shroff is an action film and has crossed the first week collection record of Padmaavat which had earned 25.10 crore. The film has surpassed the expected number given by trade anaylist Girish Johar, which was 65 crore. The film has full potential to hit 100 crores very soon. Both, the film and its hero garnered much praises from the fans as well as Bollywood personalities such Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Trade anaylist Taran Adarsh said in a tweet, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.”

Baaghi 2 is a film about an army officer who is on a mission to find his ex-girlfriend Riya. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is an action film starring Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It is highly expected that the film will do well on the box office and reach 100 crores, says the reports.