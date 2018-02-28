Box-office clash: Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ to clash this December?
In December 2015, it was SRK against Ranveer Singh, as their films ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ clashed at the box office. And now, this year Ranveer Singh may face himself in same spot as he might face another Khan, Salman! According to reports, Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simmba’ and Salman Khan‘s third instalment of the successful cop series, ‘Dabangg’ is all set to clash at the box-office in December 2018.
Although there hasn’t been any official announcement yet, the sources have revealed that the plan is to begin the movie this year and wrap it in one go so that it can be released at the end of 2018. According to sources, producer Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudeva have locked the script and will see Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role as Salman’s wife.
Meanwhile, earlier, there were speculations that ‘Dabangg 3’ may clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’, which will release a week before Christmas. However, Salman was firm that he wouldn’t release his film on the same date with Shah Rukh. Since the makers of ‘Dabangg 3’ can’t release their movie on Christmas weekend, they are eyeing the following weekend, which means it will battle it out with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. But nothing is confirmed right now. This won’t be only clash of leads between Ranveer and Salman, but also it will be a clash of two cop stories.