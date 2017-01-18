Box office battles are passe, the biographic battle begins: Rishi Kapoor versus Karan Johar

Even while we wait to see the outcome of the box office battle between Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the battle of the self-confessional books between the two well-known Bollywood personalities Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar has intensified.

Their respective memoirs, Johar’s ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ and Kapoor’s ‘Khullam Khulla’ are being aggressively marketed as the ultimate tell-all tales by two of the most interesting raconteurs of Bollywood.

So if Karan Johar makes a splash in the media with his confessional chapter on how and why he fell out with Kajol, Rishi Kapoor won’t be left behind. A chapter on how and why he met Ibrahim Dawood is leaked out. And that, I am afraid is not as interesting as KJo’s confessionals on his catfights with Kajol and Kareena.

And if you think Rishi Kapoor’s confession of his father’s affairs is hot, what about Karan saying he had paid sex?

As things stand Karan Johar’s I-me-myself account has an upper hand in the market. It is far more spicy and star-spangled. As a well-known leading lady puts it, “Let’s face it. Karan Johar is a bigger star with more to share about his fraternity than Rishi Kapoor who can never match Karan’s levels of bitchiness.”

The clash could and should have been avoided. A source from Rishi Kapoor’s publishers Harper Collins says the clash is completely uncalled-for. “We had announced our biography’s publication date well in advance. They were supposed to publish last year. We’ve no idea if they planned this clash.”

A January 2017 clash that is no less exciting than the clash of the two films Raees and Kaabil. May the best storyteller win.