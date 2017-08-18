Bose Dead or Alive trailer: Watch it for Rajkummar Rao

Bose Dead/Alive’s trailer just arrived and we can’t wait to see what Rajkummar Rao has brought to this web series. Within the minutes of launch, the trailer has garnered the attention of fans. The trailer begins with a voiceover which says, “The world thinks Bose is dead”.

The web-series might be centered around one of the biggest conspiracy theories of the country, but it does show how it all began for Bose. His journey towards becoming Netaji, one of the most loved leaders of India. From Netaji’s most famous speech, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,” to his allegiance to war and the fight for peace is all highlighted beautifully in the trailer. But it is Rajkummar Rao’s skills that helps to connect to the man on screen. At many places, the line between the actor and the character blurs which is magical to watch.

‘Bose-Dead/Alive’, is an unraveling of India’s biggest cover up, based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. Rajkummar, an actor known for his sheer dedication and talent has given his blood, sweat and tears and the transformation is visible in this exclusive first look image. The series written by Reshu Nath and directed by Pulkit is an ALT Balaji Original and will be streamed soon. Meanwhile, Rajkummar’s latest release ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, also starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, hit the screens on August 18.