Bose Dead/Alive Trailer Out: Rajkummar Rao steals the show with his powerful performance

Mumbai: National award winning actor Rajkummar Rao is all set for his role as freedom fighter Subhashchadra Bose in ALT Balaji’s most ambitious show, ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’. The trailer was out today.

He trained himself not only physically but mentally as well, to make sure his character looks authentic on screen. The makers have released the second trailer of the show, and we are in awe of Rajkummar again!

Rajkummar is making his digital debut from the show Bose: Death/ Alive. The trailer shows little more of Bose’s mysterious life, his hideout and how he became the biggest threat to British.

The trailer begins with Bose meeting Hitler, having conversation about fake and real people and giving a hint of his own story. In the trailer, we also get to hear the legendary Bose slogan, “You give me blood, I’ll give you freedom”.

You can also see that, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and even Hitler justify their role. The web-series also stars Sanjay Gurbaxani, Surendra Rajan, Patralekha, Naveen Kasturia and Anna Ador, and will begin streaming from November 20.

Watch Bose Death/ Alive Trailer here: