Bose: Dead/Alive is not a boring biography, says Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has said the upcoming web series on freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose titled “Bose-Dead/Alive” is not a boring biography. Producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji (online video platform) unites Mehta with his perennial favourite Rajkummar Rao for their next show “Bose-Dead/Alive”. They have previously worked on critically-acclaimed films such as “Shahid”, “Citylights” and “Aligarh”.

“The show is not another boring biography. It is a fast-paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever. The web series is structured like a thriller, so while one will learn about his life, it will also leave you on the edge of the seat,” Mehta, who is the creator of the show, said in a statement.

“Our intention is to portray Bose as a contemporary hero, a rebel who worked in different ways, thereby making him relevant and a part of today’s youth,” he said.

Producer Ekta Kapoor said after a lot of research, they realised that it was a story that needed to be told. The makers are planning to unveil its trailer on August 18.