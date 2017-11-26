Books help Sanjay Kaushik to unwind

Actor Sanjay Kaushik says he enjoys reading books. “Reading books has a significant number of benefits, and now it has become my habit to read few pages before I go to sleep. A well-written novel can transport us to other realms, while an engaging article will distract you and keep you in the present moment, letting tensions drain away and allowing you to relax. Books are stress buster for me,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay, who is currently seen in “Ikyawann”, says books help in growing. “The era we are living in is full of challenges. Books will always be for us to grow. Everything you read fills your head with new bits of information, and you never know when it might come in handy. The more knowledge you have, the better equipped you are to tackle any challenge you’ll ever face,” he added.