Boney kapoor with Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Amar Singh performs Sridevi’s ‘Asthi Visrjan’ at VIP ghat in Haridwar, check out the pictures

Sridevi’s ‘Asthi Visrjan’ ritual took place on Thursday at the VIP ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and it was performed by Boney Kapoor. With him brother Anil Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Amar Singh and other family members were present. Before this Boney Kapoor immersed late Sridevi’s ashes in a sea off Rameswaram on March 3. According to a report in DNA Boney Kapoor wants all the holy rituals take place at holy places “Conducting prayers at Haridwar is a significant custom for Hindus, especially for those who are from North India. And Boney wants to ensure that he goes through the rituals at the holy place,” DNA had quoted a source as saying in their report.

Sridevi died on February 24 due to drowning in bathtub in Dubai’s hotel. Her mortal remains were brought to India after two days and her last rites were performed by Boney Kapoor. The death of the actress left everyone in shock and during her last rites thousands of people gathered outside her house to say last good bye to the actress. After the cremation was done Kapoor, the Ayyappan and the Marwah families issued a note for all those people who stood by them and thanked them. They even thanked Mumbai police for their support.

On Wednesday, Jahnvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday and it was her first birthday without Sridevi, Jahnvi will debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak and unfortunately Sridevi won’t be there for Jahnvi.