Mumbai: Hours after Sridevi was cremated, her husband Boney Kapoor shared one last post from his wife’s Twitter handle where he remembered her as the love of his life and the axis around which his family ran. In an emotional letter, the filmmaker said his primary concern now was to protect the couple’s two daughters – Jahnvi and Khushi.

“Losing a friend, wife and mother of your two daughters is a loss inexplicable in words… I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss,” he wrote, thanking family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and fans for standing by him like rocks.

“To the world she was their Chandni… the actor par excellence …their Sridevi… but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls… my partner. To our daughters, she was everything… their life. She was the axis around which our family ran,” he said.

Recalling Sridevi’s vast legacy as an artiste, he said curtains never come down on an actor’s life as they live on the silver screen forever. But requested for privacy to grieve. “As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Jahnvi’s mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately . If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that.

“My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace my love. Our lives will never be the same again,” he wrote.

The Indian cinema icon Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Vile Parle crematorium here today. The actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel bath tub in Dubai where she had gone to attend a relative’s wedding ceremony.