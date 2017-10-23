Boney Kapoor giving Sridevi a peck on the cheek is just too lovely; see pic

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sridevi shared a heart-warming photo of herself and husband Boney Kapoor on social media on Sunday. The picture proves that even after so many years, their love is still very strong.

Paparazzi have often clicked Sridevi with daughters Jhanvi and Khusi Kapoor. But, one must say her pic with hubby Boney is too adorable. Sridevi took Instagram and posted the picture with lot of love. In the picture, Boney is seen giving a peck on wife Sridevi’s cheek.

Sridevi is the second wife of Boney Kapoor. The latter revealed about his love story in an earlier interview with a leading daily. He had said, “I fell in love with Sri (Sridevi) when I watched her Tamil film during the late 1970s. After watching her film, I wanted to know more about her. I had especially gone to Chennai at her house to meet her, but she was shooting in Singapore. I returned to Mumbai disheartened.”

“After some time, I watched Sri’s Solva Sawan (1979). I desperately wanted to meet her. I wanted her to work with me. One day I went to meet her on the set (of a movie). Sri is an introvert. She doesn’t talk to strangers. She talked to me in half broken English and Hindi and just said that her mother takes care of her professional matters,” he added.

It was a “dream come true” for him when Sridevi acted in his production venture Mr. India. On these lines, he added, “I made sure she was comfortable on the set (of Mr. India). I personally took care of everything. There were no vanity vans at that time, but I arranged for a separate make-up room for her. Gradually, she felt comfortable with me.”

“Even she was there for me always. She is not only a talented actress, but a fabulous wife and mother. She still lives in her own world and doesn’t get into controversies. Even after so many years of our marriage, I am still madly in love with her,” he added.

Boney Kapoor married Mona and led a happy married life for 13 years. The two also had two kids, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. It is said that Sridevi got closer to Boney when he allegedly cleared off debts of her mother. The couple got married in 1996. Boney’s first wife, Mona, passed away in 2012 after battling cancer.