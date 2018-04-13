Boney Kapoor, daughter Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor are overwhelmed as Late Sridevi is given National award for best actress

Late actress Sridevi has been awarded with 65th National award for best actress for the movie Mom.The announcement of the winners was made today by the filmmaker and jury head Shekhar Kapur. Her husband Bonney Kapoor, daughter Jhanvi and khushi Kapoor are overwhelmed and released a statement thanking the government.

“We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on”, the statement reads.

“We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you”, statement concluded.

The veteran actress died due to accidentally drowning in bath tube in Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018