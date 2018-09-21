Bona-fide Beauties! Meet India’s hottest women raising temperatures on Maxim’s cover

Maxim India recently shared the cover of their September issue and boy it’s about to raise the temperature. With three models dressed in bare essentials, it’s a treat to drool over. The women are Priyanka Karunakaran, Priyanka Moodley and Poulomi Polo Das, channelling their inner goddess of beauty.

Not the fair and lovely type but the hot and spicy Poulomi is flaunting her dusky complexion said, “Because of my skin colour, I get a lot of negative comments.” “I’ve always tried to correct them, but I don’t respond in a rude way. If they don’t listen, then I really don’t care,’ she added.

When asked about her idea of a ‘sexy man’, she stated, “A sexy man should smell good, look good, have a good sense of humour and know how to cook.’Priyanka Moodley spoke about her favourite series. ‘Recently, it’s been all about being in bed, watching Netflix. Right now, I’m watching all the Marvel series. I finished watching Jessica Jones and now I’m on Luke Cage.”

As for Priyanka Karunakaran, when asked about how a man can impress her, she said, ‘By treating us like equals.’

Well who cares of stereotypical standards? These girls are taking it to another level in their chocolaty avatars.