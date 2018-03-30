Bombay Talkies team Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; See first pics

Just a few months ago, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee were neck-deep in shooting. And this was for an anthology that was themed around lust. Bringing together the quadruple team of Bombay Talkies, yet another film will have four different stories to tell. Titled Lust Stories, this film will however release only on digital platform – Netflix.

Today Karan Johar took to his Twitter account and shared the news , he said “Supremely excited about #luststories on @NetflixIndia ! The company of prolific filmmaker’s and the interpretation of lust made this experience so satisfying for me! My film has @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia ! Thanks @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue.”

Later he shared the first look of his short film which stares Vicky Kaushal, Kirana Advani and Neha Dhupia he wrote “My short film part of #luststories on @NetflixIndia in June! In the company of amazing filmmakers #Zoya #dibaker @anuragkashyap72 ! Thanks @vickykaushal09 @Advani_Kiara @NehaDhupia for being a part of our lust story @RonnieScrewvala @ashidua_fue @RSVPMovies”.

Speaking on his production, Ronnie Screwvala said in a statement that, “Lust Stories – four short films that deal with real life relationships in modern India and brought together as one film brilliantly under a common theme by Anurag, Dibakar, Karan and Zoya is a perfect premiere for global audiences on Netflix. Diverse global audiences will discover, engage and enjoy this movie.”

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap too considers this as a great opportunity and is all praises for Netflix as a platform. He too gave a statement saying, “The opportunities that a streaming service such as Netflix provides to creators are unparalleled, with the freedom to execute our vision, reach new audiences in 190 countries and tell a memorable story. As audiences move towards enjoying entertainment online, I’m delighted to play a part in welcoming this shift in India.”

Zoya Akhtar too added, “Viewers today demand freedom in how they consume entertainment and since our stories have evolved to reflect modern sensibilities, so should the medium.” Dibakar Banerjee expressed his happiness over going unconventional for this film. He concluded, “I already feel a lot smarter, cooler, and maybe more honest. Something traditional theatricals do not make you feel any more.”