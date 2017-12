Boman Irani Birthday: From Munna Bhai to Housefull 3, his rib-tickling dialogues

The name Boman Irani has been synonymous with comedy in Bollywood for the last decade. He has given impressive performances in movies like Housefull 3, Munna Bhai MBBS, Happy New Year, PK and many more. Boman has made it a habit to leave audiences in split with dialogues and comic sense. Having begun his journey as a waiter at the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower in Mumbai, he turned photographer, then a theatre actor and before achieving success in Bollywood.

On his 61st birthday, take a look at some of his famous dialogues from his Bollywood movies.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Mere pass police hai, power hai, paisa hai … tere pass kya hai?

Bhootnath Returns

Election circus ki tarah hota hai … jahan pe joker sirf time pass ke liye hota hai … ticketein khareedi jaati hai sher ko dekhne ke liye

Housefull 3

Insaan ke sanskar badhe hi hone chahiye … chota toh Bheem bhi hota hai

Insaan ko hamesha clean hi hona chahiye … dirty toh picture bhi hai

Insaan ko hamesha seedha hi hona chahiye … ooltah toh Tarak Mehta ka chashmah bhi hai

Insaan ko hamesha khush hi hona chahiye … gambhir toh Gautam bhi hai

Dil ka door bada hona chahiye … windows toh computer mein bhi hai

Insaan mein akal honi chahiye … Surat toh Gujarat mein bhi hai

Insaan ko gaddar hona chahiye … wafadar toh kutta bhi hota hai

Insaan ko insaan hi hona chahiye … Kohinoor toh basmasti chawal bhi hai

Em pan insaan ne simple hau joye … VIP toh underwear bhi chhe

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Zindagi mein insaan ko sirf do ya char aaise mauke milte hai … joh woh keh sakta hai ki humne zindagi mein kuch kiya hai

Aladin

Kuch sach sirf kahaniyan hoti hai … aur kuch kahaniyan sach hoti hai

Love Story 2050

Insaan sirf rishta banata hai aur usko nibhane ki koshish karta hai … baaki sab kismat ka khel hai

Shaadi Se Pehle

Zindagi par jitna shak karoge … zindagi tumhe utna hi tang karegi