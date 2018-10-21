Bollywood’s Sibling Secrets! When Kajol and Rani Mukerji didn’t get along for years

Bollywood has never been a mysterious place where people would hide the truth about their personal relationship with others. Right from love affairs to sibling rivalry, Bollywood celebs always give hints to fans about a personal relationship with their beloved ones.

We have done quite a few stories about Bollywood’s sibling secrets. From Parineeti Chopra-Mannara Chopra to Ameesha Patel-Ashmit Patel, Bollywood has many sibling’s secrets which are still not known to many people. On this Sunday, we have brought the love-hate relationship story of Bollywood’s most popular cousins, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Kajol and Rani are second cousins of each other. Kajol is daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukerji whereas Rani is daughter of Ram Mukerji and Krishna Mukerji. Ram and Shomu are first cousins. Kajol made her debut with the film Bekhudi in 1992 while, Rani entered the film industry with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997). Rani’s first film was a huge disappointment at the box office but the actress got recognition with her supporting role of Tina in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned out to be the turning point of Rani Mukerji’s career. By then Kajol was a huge star of the film industry. Despite being from the same family, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were reportedly not on talking terms during the making of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, whenever the duo was asked about the same, they always rubbished it.

In the show, Koffee With Karan season 2, Karan Johar brought Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji on the same couch. When he asked about their relationship, Kajol had said that we are okay with each other. Rani also added that she is more closer to Kajol’s real sister Tanishaa than her.

But the surprising incident that happened was on Koffee With Karan 3, when Rani was on candid and revealed a lot and when she was asked about what one thing she would like to ask to Kajol. On this question, Rani said that why doesn’t she like her. This answer shocked Karan Johar as well as viewers.

In 2012, Kajol and Rani’s husband’s Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra added fuel to their cold war. Apparently, Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar and Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan had released on the same day. Due to clash at the box office. Ajay had reportedly accused Aditya for taking more screens for JTHJ than SOS. Since then, Kajol and Rani were always ignoring each other. Surprisingly, Rani didn’t invite Kajol for her wedding in 2014.

Years later, Kajol and Rani resolved their problems and surprised everyone by gelling up well at the celebration of 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Interestingly, Rani called Kajol as Kajol Didi on stage and thanked her for always supporting her during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Watch the video here:

Now, everything is okay between Kajol and Rani. They will be seen together doing a cameo in SRK’s ZERO which is set to release on December 21, 2018.