Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: Things you need to know about the ‘Disco Dancer’ actress Kim Yashpal

Bollywood industry has witnessed many shocking incidences in the past years. From having connections with the underworld to mysterious death cases of stars. There are many actors in the Bollywood film industry who were once popular for their work, but later on vanished from the glamourous world. One such actress is Kim Yashpal.

Kim Yashpal is popularly known for her role in Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer. The actress was pretty much popular in the late 80s and early 90s. But later, she just got vanished from the industry was forgotten.

So, in this weekend special, let’s take a look at some of the facts of Disco Dancer actress Kim Yashpal’s life, which will amaze you.

Take a look:

Kim Yashpal was popularly known as Kim. But do you know, her real name was Satyakim Yashpal.

Kim got popularity for her role in Disco Dancer, especially for the song, Jimmy Jimmy. But before that, she worked in many hit films like Naseeb (1981), Bulundi (1981), Ek Hi Maqsad (1988) and so on.

According to IMDB, people used to think she was Dimple Kapadia due to her resemblance with her.

Kim was supposed to debut with the film Awaara Zindagi opposite Sajid Khan. However, the film got shelved after a few reels were shot.

Moreover, in the 1970s, Kim was all set to make her debut in the remake of Love in Simla (1960), titled “Love In Switzerland” opposite Rishi Kapoor. But this time too, she got disappointed when the project never materialised.

Kim’s personal life was also a controversial one. Kim was reportedly in a live-in relationship with actor Danny Denzongpa. Danny and Kim had dated around 6 to 7 years. However, they broke up and Danny got married to Queen of Sikkim, Gawa.

Reports also stating that Kim was involved with Mithun Chakraborty and producer Romu Sippy.

Right now, no one knows where Kim Yashpal is. There were also rumours on the rife that Kim passed away.

However, Kim was active on the social media. She has an account on Facebook on which she posted a picture 4 years ago.