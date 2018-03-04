Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars! Remember Sridevi’s ‘Kalakaar’ co-star Kunal Goswami?

In this week’s special feature on Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars, we trace the career of Kunal Goswami, who starred with the late Sridevi in one of his films. Despite being the son of a legendary actor-filmmaker, Goswami’s career never took off. He later dabbled in other professions, as his Bollywood dreams remained largely unfulfilled.

Wondering who exactly Kunal Goswami is? Well, he is the son of none other than the great ‘Mr Bharat’ Manoj Kumar.

Kunal Goswami debuted in Bollywood as a child actor in the 1981 blockbuster Kranti, which was directed by his father Manoj Kumar, who also acted in it. The film starred big names like Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi and Prem Chopra.

He is most remembered for featuring alongside the late Sridevi in the 1983 dud Kalakaar.

Although the film was a disaster at the box-office, Goswami did get his two-minutes of fame. The evergreen hit ‘Neele Neele Ambar Par’, sung by Kishore Kumar, had him strumming the guitar on-screen. The song was picturised on him and Sridevi.

Again, in 1983, Goswami appeared alongside two other legends of Indian cinema, Smita Patil and Shashi Kapoor in Ghungroo. The film again couldn’t do much for his career.

Goswami did not give up though and appeared in the 1989 movie Aakhri Baazi, starring Shatrughan Sinha and Govinda. The film was directed by Ashim Samanta, son of noted filmmaker Shakti Samanta.

With his acting career going no places, Kunal Goswami decided to shift focus and concentrated on his catering business in Delhi.

Goswami’s father Manoj Kumar tried to relaunch him in 1999 by directing and producing Jai Hind (1999). However, the tale of Indian armed forces didn’t find any takers. By this time, Manoj Kumar’s directorial skills also appeared to have lost its sheen. After this, Goswami quit Bollywood for good.

Kunal Goswani’s Personal Life

According to IMDB, Kunal Goswami was engaged to famous model Jessica Lall in 1990, who died under controversial circumstances in 1999.

He was also said to be engaged to a female named Pooja Chopra. But, it was called it off in 2001, again due to what was reported as unforeseen circumstances.

He later married Riti Goswami, in 2005. The couple is blessed with a son named Karm Goswami.