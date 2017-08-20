Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: Kimi Katkar – The Jumma Chumma girl

Bollywood has always been a solid platform for aspiring actresses of India as well as the world. Nowadays, we have rarely seen hot actresses with talented acting skills. However, in the early 80’s and 90’s, there was one actress who had spread her charm on everyone by her hot avatar with powerful acting skills. And it is none other than Kimi Katkar!

Sexy Siren of Bollywood, Katkar was undoubtedly one of the most talented and hot actresses of Bollywood in mid 80’s and early 90’s. She has dazzled with her amazing dancing skills which were a treat to watch those days. However, the actress has now vanished from the industry and is still unknown to today’s generation. Thus, we have brought some interesting details about yet another forgotten star of Bollywood, Kimi Katkar.