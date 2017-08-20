Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: Kimi Katkar – The Jumma Chumma girl

Bollywood has always been a solid platform for aspiring actresses of India as well as the world. Nowadays, we have rarely seen hot actresses with talented acting skills. However, in the early 80’s and 90’s, there was one actress who had spread her charm on everyone by her hot avatar with powerful acting skills. And it is none other than Kimi Katkar!
Sexy Siren of Bollywood, Katkar was undoubtedly one of the most talented and hot actresses of Bollywood in mid 80’s and early 90’s. She has dazzled with her amazing dancing skills which were a treat to watch those days. However, the actress has now vanished from the industry and is still unknown to today’s generation. Thus, we have brought some interesting details about yet another forgotten star of Bollywood, Kimi Katkar.
- Kimi Katkar is known to be one of the leading ladies of early 80s and 90s. But many people don’t know that the actress made her acting debut as a supporting actress from the film Patthar Dil in 1985.
- Kimi surprised everyone with her her hotness quotient in the highly popular film Adventures of Tarzan.
- After doing several films in the 80s, Kimi dazzled on the screen by doing one of the sexiest numbers of Indian Cinema Jumma Chumma opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film Hum. Since then, the actress has been knowing as the Jumma Chumma girl of Bollywood.
- After watching the chemistry between Amitabh and Kimi, people thought that they should do more films together, but Kimi had taken one step for her life which shocked everyone.
- Kimi got married to photographer and ad-filmmaker Shantanu Shorey. After marriage, the couple settled in Melbourne, Australia.
- Many of us don’t know that Kimi is associated with the book Shantaram. She is likely to appear playing herself as the colourful Bollywood actress in the Johnny Depp and Amitabh Bachchan film based on the book which is to be directed by Mira Nair.
- Shockingly, Kimi had an opportunity to work with legendary director Yash Chopra for the film Parampara. However, the actress refused an offer to be part in the film.
- Kimi is such a popular actress that she is still be remembered by many of the b-town celebs. Reportedly, Boman Irani remembered Kimi on the show Sabse Bada Kalakaar as one of the fellow contestants did an act on Kimi’s popular dance number Jumma Chumma De De.
- In reality, Kimi is an extremely honest and friendly person, according to her mother.
- Kimi was rumoured to be dating Sanjay Dutt during late 80s.