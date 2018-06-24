Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 8 unknown facts about ‘Mohabbatein’ actress – Preeti Jhangiani

Bollywood industry has always been proved out to be the biggest platform to launch a new talent. Some of them succeed and some of them not but the consistency of launching new talents has always been a plus point of this glamorous industry.

In 2000, in the league of Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ameesha Patel, there was one actress who was launched in a super hit film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Any guesses! Well, we are talking about Mohabattein’s newcomer, Preeti Jhangiani.

Preeti made her debut in the super hit film but failed to make her special mark in Bollywood and remained forgotten for all. So on this Sunday, let’s take a look at some unknown facts about Mohabbtein actress, Preeti Jhangiani.

Preeti was born on August 18, 1980, to Gobind Jhangiani and Menka Jhangiani, a Sindhi family from Mumbai.

Before entering Bollywood, Preeti Jhangiani worked in many ad films like Nirma soap and other ads.

Reportedly, Preeti had made her acting debut in Malayalam film, Mazhavillu. She then acted in two Telegu films, Thammadu opposite Pawan Kalyan and Narasimhanaidu opposite Balakrishna.

Preeti has also worked in Rajshri Productions’ music album, Yeh Hai Prem with actor Abbas.

Finally, Preeti made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with a super hit film Mohabbbatein. She was cast opposite Jimmy Shergill. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Preeti has worked in many Bollywood films like Baaz, LOC Kargil, Aan and others.

Preeti also did an intimate scene in the film, Chahat: Ek Nasha with actor Aryan Ved.