Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 unknown things you need to know about ‘Tridev’ actress – Sonam

Bollywood is known as the destination of beautiful and talented actresses such as Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor and so on. However, among these popular leading ladies, there were actresses in the late 90s who were hugely popular at that time but later remained forgotten for people.

In the 90s, actress Sonam shot to fame with her very first Hindi film, ‘Vijay’ which starred Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others and was directed by, Yash Chopra. Sonam gained much popularity in her career but the actress sudden got vanished from the film industry.

So, let’s take a look at Tridev actress, Sonam’s 10 unknown things –

Sonam was born on September 2, 1972, to Mushir and Talat Khan. Sonam’s real name is Bakhtavar Khan. However, Yash Chopra gave her screen name, Sonam which later made her popular in the industry.

Many of us don’t know that Sonam is the niece of actor Raza Murad and great grand niece of veteran actor Murad.

Sonam started acting at the age of 14. After doing the first film, Sonam Kapoor did multiple films but could gain much popularity.

In 1989, Sonam shot to fame with Rajiv Rai’s thriller film, Trishul in which she was cast opposite veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Especially, her Oye Oye… and Tirchi Topi Wale song which were popular among the masses.

Apart from her dance number in these songs, Sonam was also applauded for her acting in her films like Mitti Aur Sona.