Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 Unknown facts about yesteryear hot diva Mandakini

Bollywood has witnessed many acting talents but among them, only a few reach to the stardom. Actors like Ayub Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Kumar Gaurav and so on, have not only tasted stardom but also quickly forgotten in the mob of B-town stars. And one more addition to our Bollywood’s Forgotten Star’s list is none other than yesteryear hot diva Mandakini.

Mandakini had dazzled the screen with her hot appearance in the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. However, after giving many memorable films, the actress got disappeared from the limelight and remained forgotten. But we won’t let you forget as we have brought some unknown facts about the actress Mandakini.

Take a look –

Everyone knows her as Mandakini, but Mandakini’s real name is Yasmin Joseph. She belongs to Meerut.

Before, her debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini has been rejected by at least three filmmakers.

Mandakini had been the alleged girlfriend of international gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

There are reports stating that Dawood had pressurised Rishi Kapoor to cast Mandakini in the films, as she was considered as an alleged mistress of the gangster.

Mandakini had a major argument with Kumar Gaurav for not working with her. Apparently, after becoming a star from Love Story, Kumar Gaurav didn’t want to work with newcomer Mandakini.

Mandakini did the hot waterfall scene in Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili. However, despite having censor board’s pressure, Raj Kapoor managed to pass the film from the censor board.

There were also rumours doing the rounds that Dawood and Mandakini had a son, which Mandakini denied.

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha’s character in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara is based on Mandakini.