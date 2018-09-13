Mahima Chaudhry Birthday Special: 10 Unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pardes’ co-star

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry turns 45 today. Mahima has worked in many Bollywood films as lead as well as supporting actress. When Mahima Chaudhry made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 with Pardes, everyone thought that the actress is ready to create magic on the silver screen. But as time passed, the actress started working less in films and later vanished from the film industry.

So, on the occasion of Mahima’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the unknown facts about forgotten star.

Mahima Chaudhry was born on January 13, 1973. Mahima Chaudhry’s real name is Ritu Chaudhry.

Mahima Chaudhry started her career as a VJ. After gaining much popularity as a VJ, Mahima appeared in a super hit Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It’s hard to believe but Mahima had given 3000 auditions before she got selected for her debut film, Pardes (1997). Apart from that, Mahima worked in popular films like Daag: The Fire, Dil Kya Kare, Dhadkan and so on.

Many people don’t know that Mahima Chaudhry’s name was reportedly changed by Subhash Ghai. The superstitious director always wanted to cast actresses whose name start with ‘M’ like Madhuri Dixit, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Manisha Koirala.

Reportedly, Mahima was in a relationship with Tennis player Leander Paes. However, they broke up with each other.

After break up, Mahima explained the reason of break up by saying that Leander was having an affair with Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife model, Rhea Pillai.

Sadly, Mahima considers that she lost her valuable years of work just because of being in a relationship.

Later, Mahima got married to her best friend’s brother, Bobby Mukherjee in 2006.