Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 tragic facts you should know about Rishi Kapoor’s best friend, actor – Raj Kiran

Bollywood is the world of hardworking people where aspiring people come to chase their dream into this entertainment industry. Some of them gain success and become popular among the masses. However, sometimes luck doesn’t last long in their life as their success diminishes and those stars turn forgotten for all. Hence, on this Sunday, we have brought yet another tragic story of the star who has now become totally extinct from the film industry. And the star is Raj Kiran.

So, let’s take a look at some of the tragic facts about Rishi Kapoor’s best friend actor Raj Kiran

Raj Kiran’s real name is Raj Kiran Mehtani. The actor made his debut in 1975 in the film Kaagaz Ki Nao opposite Sarika.

Raj Kiran has worked in around 100 films, in which he was popularly typecast as a lover boy.

Notably, Raj Kiran and actress Shoma Anand have played husband and wife in most of the films where their character would be the reason to break a joint family, reports of IMDb.

Suddenly, Raj Kiran went into an acute depression after facing failure in his career.

Reportedly, Raj Kiran faced many domestic crises as he one day got admitted into Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai.

Raj Kiran later vanished from the industry and was said to be living with his brother Govind Mehtani in Atlanta, but Govind later issued a statement that he is missing.

There was also the news that Raj Kiran was spotted driving a taxi in New York City.

As Raj Kiran was close to actors like Rishi Kapoor , Deepti Naval and others, they had started searching their beloved friend.

Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor got to know that Raj Kiran was found in Mental Asylum in Atlanta where he is fighting with death. After finding him, Rishi Kapoor decided to get him back and give him work. But it didn't happen yet.

After Rishi Kapoor’s shocking revelation, Raj Kiran’s daughter had issued the statement that he was there for some time, but he is currently missing.

Right now, nobody knows about Raj Kiran’s and his whereabouts is still a mystery.