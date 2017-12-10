Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you should know about Pardes fame – Apurva Agnihotri

Bollywood industry known for its glamour, stars and films. This industry has always been launching many stars every year. Some of them are from star kids and some of them are struggling. But as we all know that if you want to work in Bollywood, then luck factor is also important.

Just like that, many star kids like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others entered in the Bollywood and gained success in the 90s. However, there are only a few stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others who have entered as a struggling actor and succeeded in Bollywood. Among those few stars, Apurva Agnihotri is the one who did less amount of work in Bollywood, but he created a huge impact on many people by his good looks and charm. However, after becoming sideline by the industry, the actor became one of the forgotten stars of Bollywood.

But we won’t let you forget him as we have brought 10 surprising things that you should know about Pardes fame, Apurva Agnihotri.

Take a look

Apurva Agnihotri made his Bollywood debut from Subhash Ghai’s ambitious project, Pardes (1997) along with Mahima Chaudhary. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

After Pardes’ success, Apurva had become hot property of Bollywood, as many filmmakers were dying to cast Apurva in their films.

As a popular star of Bollywood, Apurva did films like ‘Pyar Koi Khel Nahin’, ‘Krodh’, ‘Pyar Diwana Hota Hai’. However, the actor failed to impress further through his films and started falling gradually in his career.

After giving back to back flops, Apurva has been getting supporting roles. He has done many supporting roles in the films like Kasoor, Lakeer.

Later, Apurva shifted towards television. Apurva did the popular show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, opposite Mona Singh. For his portrayal of Armaan Suri, he won the Indian Telly Awards Best Actor Award for 2005.

Apurva got married to Indian TV’s popular actress, Shilpa Sakhlani. The couple had also appeared in shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss Season 7.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa met through common friend Rakshanda Khan. The latter developed a crush on him. They first met at a coffee shop, and Shilpa found Apurva quite attractive.