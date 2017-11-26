Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you must know about chocolate hero of 90s – Chandrachur Singh

Bollywood industry right now has many types of actors. However, the one thing is common in the film industry is chocolate heroes or lover boys. Yes, in this industry if you want to be the star, then you must have to do chocolate hero roles where you have to portray a lover boy’s image with passion. Just like that, in the late 90s era, there were actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others who were known for their chocolate hero roles.

However, among all, there was one star who has not only done chocolate hero roles but also done action as well as serious kind of roles. Yes, we are talking about none other than 90’s favourite chocolate hero, Chandrachur Singh.

Chandrachur Singh has worked in many memorable films like Maachis, Tere Mere Sapne, Josh and so on. However, after getting popularity for short span of time, Chandrachur saw downfall of his career and remained one of the forgotten stars of Bollywood. So, we have brought some unknown things which you must know about Chandrachur Singh.

Take a look –

Chandrachur Singh was born on October 11, 1968. His father is an ex-MP from Khair, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and his mother is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha.

Chandrachur is very talented since childhood. You will be shocked after knowing that Chandrachur is a trained classical singer. Notably, he used to teach in Doon school of music for quite some time.

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan had started his own production house AB Corp Ltd. But you should know that Chandrachur was a lead actor in the first film under the AB Corp. i.e Tere Mere Sapne?

You won’t believe that Chandrachur Singh is a very close friend of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has also appeared on the show, Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai as Aishwarya’s real-life close friend. They have also done a film together, Josh.

Chandrachur has done some memorable films like Josh, Kya Kehna. But his most memorable film was Maachis for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s role Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was first offered to Chandrachur Singh. However, he turned down the role due to unknown reasons.

Chandrachur has suffered from a very serious disorder. His career went into a low, because of multiple dislocations of his shoulder joint, which he suffered while water skiing in Goa. Due to the unbearable pain on his shoulder, he couldn’t work out or stay fit which caused him to gain weight and lose roles.

Many people don’t know that Chandrachur Singh’s younger brother, Abhimanyu Singh, is very much active in the film industry. He has worked in the films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Lakshya, Mom and so on.

Chandrachur Singh was last in the English language film The Reluctant Fundamentalist in 2013. He last worked in Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero which tanked at the box office.