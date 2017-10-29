Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things you might never have known about Indian Tarzan Hemant Birje

Bollywood is the place where lakhs of newcomers come to try their luck in this glamorous industry. However, there are only a few celebs who have taste this sweetness of stardom while others have faded away. One of many such gained fame, albeit briefly, in the late 80s?

Yes, from his first film Tarzan, he came into limelight and become a star with just one movie. However, after that, he experienced the downfall in his career. Yes, we are talking about yet another Bollywood’s Forgotten Star, Hemant Birje.

Hemant Birje had become a sex symbol for ladies when he had given some intimate scenes with his co-star Kimi Katkar in his first film, Adventures of Tarzan. So, let us know some interesting things about the Indian Tarzan Hemant Birje.

Take a look –

In the era of 80’s, Hemant Birje was probably the first actor who has done intimate scenes in the film, Adventures of Tarzan, in such a way that it is still popular among today’s youth.

Many of us don’t know that Hemant Birje used to work as a security guard officer.

Before making Adventures of Tarzan, director B Subhash wanted to cast an A-list actor. However, after seeing Hemant Birje in a security outfit, he immediately settled him for the film.

We have seen Hemant Birje as tall, muscular, hot ape-man in Adventures of Tarzan, but you won’t believe that he was very shy during the three-month training to transform himself into well-toned Tarzan.

Unfortunately, after getting popularity from the first film, Hemant Birje wasn’t getting work for any other films and was restricted only to B-grade films like Veerana, Aaj Ki Angaarey and so on.

Interestingly, many Mithun Chakraborty films featured Hemant Birje. At one point of time, it was a given that if Mithun is in the film then, Hemant will be there as well.

Hemant had also been in controversy when he was ordered by a court in 2015 to vacate the home he had rented and was occupying illegally after the tenancy agreement had expired.

Many of us may not remember that Hemant Birje has also worked in Salman Khan