Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 things to know about Deepak Tijori, hero’s ‘best friend’ of 90’s

Bollywood industry is nothing but a gamble of success and failures. Many strugglers enter this industry to try their luck into films. However, only some of them get the chance to taste this sweet taste of success. And one of them is none other than the famous star of the 90s, Deepak Tijori.

Deepak Tijori was typecast as a supporting character in the 90s. Although he will be seen in Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, the fact is that by the 21st century, the actor became one of the forgotten stars of Bollywood. But as we always do, we won’t let you forget him. Thus, we have brought 10 interesting things to know about Deepak Tijori. Take a look

Deepak Tijori made his Bollywood debut from the film, Tera Naam Mera Naam in 1988. However, Deepak had a small role in the film.

After his debut film, Deepak did many supporting characters in the films like Khiladi, Aaina, Aashiqui and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. However, Deepak finally got a lead role in the film Pehla Nasha (1993) opposite Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt.

Many of us don’t know that after graduation, Deepak Tijori joined an amateur theatre group in which Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Paresh Rawal and Vipul Shah were members.

Not only acting, but Deepak Tijori also started directing films in Bollywood. His first directorial venture Oops (2003) which was an adult film based on the male strippers. Deepak Tijori has also directed the films like Tom Dick and Harry, Fareb and so on.

Deepak Tijori also appeared in Bigg Boss season 1 as a replacement of Salil Ankola.

You might find it surprising, but Deepak has also judged Miss India Worldwide 2006 and has also hosted the Miss India Worldwide 2009.

Deepak Tijori has also faced a rough patch in his life. In 2009, his daughter Shivani was kidnapped for a few hours. However, based on her testimony, a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime.

Tijori has also landed in the controversy in which he and his family was asked to vacate their house of Goregaon’s Garden Estate Co-operative Housing Society in November 2012. He and his family were reportedly accused of inappropriate behaviour and punctuality issue in terms of paying bills.

During the 2002 elections for Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Deepak Tijori had campaigned for Indian National Congress.