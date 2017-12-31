Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 surprising facts about beautiful actress – Pooja Batra

Bollywood is undoubtedly a favourite destination of every aspiring actress. We have seen and read many biopics as well as stories about many Bollywood actresses whose life stories have had inspired many people. However, the end of some of the actress’ is disturbing us a lot.

Amidst all, there is one actress in Bollywood, who hasn’t even struggled to make her career in Bollywood and luck supported her and she made her ways. Yes, we are talking about none other than 90s beautiful actress Pooja Batra. Sadly, the actress later became one of the forgotten stars of Bollywood.

So, let’s take a look at 10 surprising facts about this beautiful actress, Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra was born on October 27, 1976, to Ravi Batra, an army colonel and Neelam Batra, a former Miss India participant in 1971.

Pooja graduated in Economics from Fergusson College, Pune and holds an MBA in marketing from Symbiosis, Pune.

Pooja won Femina Miss India International 1993. But Pooja had to satisfied with the fourth position at the Miss Asia Pacific in 1993 when she was 18 years old.

Initially, Pooja worked in many TV commercial advertisements of Liril. She used to do modelling as a part-time job.

Many people don’t know that Pooja was the first Indian face to launch and be a spokesperson for Head and Shoulders in India.

Pooja did her Bollywood debut from the film Virasat in 1997. Later she did many popular films like Bhai, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Haseena Maan Jayegi and so on. But she didn’t get much recognition as an actress.

You will be surprised after knowing that Pooja was an athlete and competed in the 200 and 400-meter dash.

In the 90s, Pooja was linked with Akshay Kumar . Reports were also saying that they were about to get married.