Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 intriguing facts about Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh co-actor – Sharad Kapoor

Bollywood industry is a gamble of success and failure. Many newcomers come here to try their luck in this glamourous industry. However, only a few of them get to taste success and many don’t. Among those unlucky stars is Sharad Kapoor, who is now hardly remembered.

If you watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai starrer Josh then you will find Sharad Kapoor the actor who played a role of Prakash in the film. Well, he has done many films in his career but couldn’t taste huge success. Hence, Sharad remained forgotten in Bollywood.

So, on this Sunday, let’s get more information about Sharad Kapoor and check out his intriguing facts.

Sharad Kapoor was born on February 13, 1976, in Calcutta, West Bengal.

Many people knew that Sharad Kapoor is an actor, but in reality, he started off his career as an assistant director in Bollywood.

Sharad Kapoor made his debut in 1994 with the film, Mera Pyaara Bharat

Sharad Kapoor has acted in many memorable films like Josh, Kyunki Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, Jaani Dushman, LOC Kargil, Lakshya and so on.

Apart from these famous films, Sharad Kapoor is known as the actor of shelved films.

You will be surprised after knowing that not one or two but 20 films of Sharad Kapoor have been shelved so far, reports IMDb.

There were reports stating that Sharad Kapoor had allegedly was named in the list of people who were paid for the election campaign. Sharad Kapoor was allegedly paid Rs 1,00,000 per day to the campaign by the Congress.

After facing failure in career, Sharad Kapoor tried his hands in business. Sharad Kapoor owns two restaurants in Bengaluru and Mumbai.