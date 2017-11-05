Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 intriguing facts about 90s sexy siren Mamta Kulkarni

There have been many actresses in Bollywood, who have shown their glamorous body and beauty on the silver screen. However, one few of them are still remember and one of those hot and bold actresses is none other than Mamta Kulkarni. Her elegant beauty, charm, sexiness defined herself as the sexy siren of the 90s.

However, despite being popular among the masses, the actress has now become one the Bollywood’s forgotten stars. But hold on, we won’t let you forget her. Thus, we have brought some interesting facts about bold actress of the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni.

Take a look –

Mamta Kulkarni started off her career as a model. After getting recognition, Mamta entered in the Bollywood Industry with the bang and made a debut with the 1993’s hit Tirangaa.

Later, Mamta has always been cast for the bold and sensual roles as she had done a topless scene for the first in Karan Arjun which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kajol. At that point of time, Mamta had taken this bold step for the film.

Moreover, her sexy and hot andaz has also seen in Aamir Khan’s Baazi and Akshay Kumar’s Sabse Bada Khiladi. Her song ‘Pyaar Mujhe Karo’ still creates waves among the young people.

In 1992, Mamta had created controversial headlines, when she appeared on the Stardust magazine’s cover in a topless avatar.

Do you know, Mamta is considered as one of the famous rejection queens of Bollywood? Yes, Mamta had turned down to work with many Bollywood superstars like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and so on.

You won’t believe! Mamta had rejected some popular Bollywood films like Sapoot, Angaaray, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Bandahan, Aunty No.1, Dulhe Raja, Davaa, Shikari, Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet and Kareeb in the 90s.

After working in the 2002 film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, Mamta Kulkarni quit acting.

In 2013, Mamta Kulkarni got married to Vikram Goswami.

If you think Mamta Kulkarni is known as the sexy siren of Bollywood, then let’s tell you that Mamta is also known for her controversies. In 2016, Mamta has been accused in a drug racket case. The Thane Police named Kulkarni as one of the accused involved in supplying ephedrine for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine to a Rs 2000 crore international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking. Reportedly, Mamta Kulkarni along with her husband Vicky Goswami and other co-culprits attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016.