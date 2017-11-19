Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 interesting facts to know about Vansh actress Ekta Sohini

Bollywood industry is mix of struggling as well as successful actors. However, there are some actors and actresses who have struggled a lot to maintain a strong position in the industry but later failed to impress the audiences. And one of them is a popular actress of the 90s, Ekta Sohini.

Ekta Sohini has done almost dozen of films in her career but only a few of them are remembered by audiences. Thus, Ekta becomes yet another forgotten stars of Bollywood. But as you all know, we won’t let you forget her as we have brought 10 interesting facts you should know about this beautiful actress Ekta Sohini.

Take a look

Ekta Sohini made her screen debut in 1990 from the film Solah Satra, but the actress will always be popularly known for her role in 1992’s musical hit film Vansh.

Many of us don’t know that Ekta has done supporting role in Aamir Khan ’s lesser known film Awwal Number.

Ekta has also played the role of Salman Khan ’s love interest in the film Saajan.

Interestingly, Ekta's actual name is Aarti, but to avoid confusion with another actress Aarti Gupta, she used her screen name as Ekta.

Ekta got married to popular actor Mohnish Bahl. After marrying Mohnish, she became sister-in-law of actress Kajol.

Ekta and Mohnish are blessed with two daughters Krishaa and Pranutan Bahl. Ekta’s younger daughter’s name is based on veteran actress and her mother-in-law, Nutan.