Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 facts about Pooja Dadwal, Salman Khan’s ailing Veergati co-star
Bollywood has introduced many talented actresses. Some of them are known for their beauty, and some of them are known for their acting. However, among all them only a few actresses manage to survive in the industry. Amongst those forgotten actresses, Salman Khan’s 1995 film, Veergati’s co-star, Pooja Dadwal is right now in the news for her illness.
So, this Sunday, let’s take a look at the story of Pooja Dadwal, and how she is struggling through her illness.
- Pooja Dadwal was born on January 5, 1974, and the actress has pursued her Bachelor degree in Arts.
- Pooja Dadwal started her filmi career from Salman Khan starrer Veergati (1995) which also starred Atul Agnihotri. Her other Bollywood films are Sindoor Ki Saugandh, Inteqaam and Hindustan.
- Pooja didn’t survived in Bollywood as an actress. Hence, she moved towards TV serials and worked in the show like Aashiqui (1998-1999).
- After facing failure in Bollywood, Pooja even worked as a Casino Manager in Goa.
- Pooja’s life became tougher when she found that she is suffering from Tuberculosis (TB).
- After learning about Pooja’s illness, her husband, as well as family members, have reportedly abandoned the actress.
- Right now, Pooja Dadwal is admitted in a TB Hospital in Sewri, Mumbai from around 20 days.
- As per the reports of Bombay Times, the actress doesn’t even have a penny to spend for a tea. She is suffering from a huge financial crisis.
- Recently, Pooja also shared a video on social media in which she asked her Veergati co-star Salman Khan for financial help for medical treatment.
- As soon as the video was released, actor Ravi Kishan, who co-starred with Dadwal in 1997 film Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya, came forward to help Pooja. According to Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan sent a colleague with money and fruits for the actress.