Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars: 10 facts about Pooja Dadwal, Salman Khan’s ailing Veergati co-star

Bollywood has introduced many talented actresses. Some of them are known for their beauty, and some of them are known for their acting. However, among all them only a few actresses manage to survive in the industry. Amongst those forgotten actresses, Salman Khan’s 1995 film, Veergati’s co-star, Pooja Dadwal is right now in the news for her illness.

So, this Sunday, let’s take a look at the story of Pooja Dadwal, and how she is struggling through her illness.

Pooja Dadwal was born on January 5, 1974, and the actress has pursued her Bachelor degree in Arts.

Pooja Dadwal started her filmi career from Salman Khan starrer Veergati (1995) which also starred Atul Agnihotri. Her other Bollywood films are Sindoor Ki Saugandh, Inteqaam and Hindustan.

Pooja didn’t survived in Bollywood as an actress. Hence, she moved towards TV serials and worked in the show like Aashiqui (1998-1999).

After facing failure in Bollywood, Pooja even worked as a Casino Manager in Goa.

Pooja’s life became tougher when she found that she is suffering from Tuberculosis (TB).

After learning about Pooja’s illness, her husband, as well as family members, have reportedly abandoned the actress.

Right now, Pooja Dadwal is admitted in a TB Hospital in Sewri, Mumbai from around 20 days.

As per the reports of Bombay Times, the actress doesn’t even have a penny to spend for a tea. She is suffering from a huge financial crisis.

Recently, Pooja also shared a video on social media in which she asked her Veergati co-star Salman Khan for financial help for medical treatment.