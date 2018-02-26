Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi’s net worth was Rs 247 crore

Bollywood’s Chandni, Sridevi, left us all in teary eyed. Hindi Film industry’s first female superstar died after suffering a cardiac arrest in her room in the Jumeiah Emirates Towers Hotel. Sridevi is known for her movies such as Mr India, Himmatwala, Laadla, Judai and many more. She was one of the most respected actress in Bollywood. In a career of more than four decades, the beautiful actress left us amazed with her movies and commercials. The late actress was brand ambassador of global brands like LUX and Tanishq and earned millions through it.

Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor resided in a beautiful bungalow in Andheri west in Mumbai, estimated worth $35 million besides some fancy cars such as Porshe Cayenne being her favourite besides, Audi and Ford.

Meanwhile, $35 million is a combined net worth between herself and husband Boney Kapoor. In 1990s she was ranked amongst the highest paid actors. According to reports, during her peak time, Sridevi earned some $2 million per year. As per the reports, Sridevi had an annual income of $2 million, which is Rs 13 crore. She also used to charge Rs 3.4 to 4.5 crore for a movie. Interestingly, over past few years her net worth saw a hike of 24% after her comeback with ‘English Vinglish’. After returning to films, her annual income was 13 crore. In 2018, Sridevi’s net worth was Rs 247 crore.

Bollywood’s first female superstar recently bought a Bentley worth Rs 2 crore. She also owned three bungalows worth a whopping Rs 62 crore in total.