Bollywood: The tale of two biographies- Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor

Two of Bollywood’s most uncensored people will be releasing their biographies very soon. Well not exactly uncensored but both of them are extremely opinionated and don’t fear anyone when it comes to expressing themselves.

Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor will be launching their biographies in the very first month of the New Year. Karan Johar, a director, a producer, a chat show host and a true Hindi film fanatic has been surrounded by Bollywood since his birth. Knowing the who’s who of Bollywood and being a pal with everyone, Karan may spill a lot of secrets out in this biography. It’s hardly a secret that Karan’s book won’t be anything less than an entertaining pot-boiler.

The biography titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ has unknown and intimate details of Karan’s life, his growing up years, and his Bollywood career. The book has been co-authored by Karan Johar and Poonam Saxena.

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor, the son of Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman of Indian cinema is an unapologetically fearless man. He takes on trolls and gives back to them in the best way possible. Known for his funny replies and sarcastic tweets, Rishi Kapoor is one who definitely makes his fans laugh. The biography titled ‘Khullam Khulla’ gives an impression that he’ll be opening a box full of secrets with this book.