Bollywood: Taking a giant leap in 2017

While we did not witness many actors perform in international films in 2016, 2017 is the year when we’ll see many of our talents taking a long leap into the world of international cinema. While Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are ready with their films, ‘Baywatch’ and ‘xXx: The returns of xander cage’, a few other actors will be showcasing their talent for the global audience to witness.

With a keen eye for Indian actors and the Indian markets, the international film market has targeted many Indian actors to be part of their international projects. Not to forget that Indian actors have an ocean of talent when it comes to expressing their emotions on-screen. Check out the list of actors who are ready to take international cinema by storm in 2017.

Irrfan Khan

Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan is all set to play the lead in No Bed Of Roses, a Bangladeshi drama Biopic film directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki which is slated to release in 2017 and the actor will also be seen in Salman Khan’s international project Lions of the Sea playing Sikh businessman Gurdit Singh who was a part of the 1914 Japanese ship SS Komagata Maru and its 376 passengers who were denied entry into Canada.

Ali Fazal

The Fukrey actor Ali Fazal will be seen playing the lead alongside Academy Award winning English legend Judi Dench in a Hollywood film Victoria And Abdul. He plays the role of Abdul Karim, the young servant from India who became an unlikely confidant and teacher to Judi Dench. Ali was earlier seen in a quirky cameo in Furious 7, with the film’s cast Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a negative role in the movie Baywatch which is set to release in

May, next year. Baywatch is the film version of the popular 1990s TV series of the same name.

Apart from this, she launched her music albums on an international platform and garnered success in the international television series Quantico!

Deepika Padukone

After romancing Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, Deepika is now looking to stamp her name in global cinema with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian film in English titled Floating Gardens. The actress will be seen portraying the role of a woman living in the slums of Mumbai. Both her films will hit the big screens next year.

Dhanush

The Raanjhanaa actor will play lead in Marjane Satrapi’s Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard along with Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Percy Jackson, True Detective actor Alexandra Daddario.

It is based on a French best-seller book by the same name, written by Romain Puértolas.

Vir Das

Actor-Comedian Vir Das has become the first Indian comedian to get his own Netflix original comedy special. He is so far the most successful and influential comedians in the country and the only one who is getting international recognition with the Netflix show and the world tour.

Richa Chadha

After making her presence felt in Bollywood, the talented actress will be seen in David Womark’s Indo-American production titled Love Sonia. Love Sonia depicts the brutal realities of human trafficking across the globe and the film will also be shot in Mumbai followed by a schedule in Los Angeles. Directed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia also features veteran actor Anupam Kher.