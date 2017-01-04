Bollywood slams Abu Azmi for shocking remarks on Bengaluru molestation

New Delhi: The Bollywood film fraternity has slammed Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his sexist comment on Bengaluru mass molestation case.

Various actors and actresses took to Twitter to express their anguish, anger and grief condemning the remarks made by the Samajwadi Party leader:

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter saying, “I wish we had invited him for a special screening of #Pink or let me buy a ticket for him to see!”

Whereas, actress Richa Chadha wrote, “I have an idea. Why don’t we kill all women? Take foeticide to the next level. That’s a great cure of misogyny. Make your babies in a lab. Ok?”

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote on his Twitter handle, “Punish the criminals not the victims and women should be allowed wear what they want it’s their choice.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons.

Azmi had said the girls should take precautions in order to save themselves from incidents of molestation and sexual exploitation.

“If my money gets robbed, I won’t keep it at the same place again. I won’t leave it on the police to sort it. Similarly, our daughters will have to take precautions of giving no chance to a person to be molested. This is not an insult, but words of respect,” Azmi told ANI.

Justifying his earlier comment regarding the Bengaluru molestation incident stating that “short dresses” were the reason behind it and that “it had to happen,” Azmi said he respects women and treats every girl like his own mother and daughter.