Bollywood nostalgia: Twinkle Khanna shares ‘priceless’ picture of late dad Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai: Actor-producer-columnist Twinkle Khanna has shared a priceless picture of Rajesh Khanna on her social media, which has been sent by her friend. She took to Twitter on Friday and shared a throwback picture of her father Rajesh Khanna in which he is standing near a beach with a bunch of balloons. The image is similar to the ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’ song from Anand filmed on Rajesh Khanna. She wrote, “A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me – some gifts are priceless”.

A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me- some gifts are priceless pic.twitter.com/as2mYzwP4D — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 9, 2018



Twinkle Khanna was very close to her father Rajesh Khanna. They even share their birthdays. In 2017, December, on her birthday, she shared a picture featuring Rajesh Khanna and herself and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad’.

“I see you-in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows- I still see you..” is what Twinkle had captioned in a photo posted on their birthday in 2016.