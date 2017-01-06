Bollywood mourns veteran actor Om Puri’s sudden demise

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar expressed their shock over veteran actor Om Puri’s sudden demise, calling it a huge loss to Indian cinema.

The actor, who gave countless memorable performances in movies of diverse genres, died at his residence here this morning after a massive heart attack. He was 66.

Taking to social media, Puri’s former co-stars and friends mourned his death.

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Puri in films like “Aan: Men at Work”, “Hera Pheri”, “Awara Paagal Deewana” and “OMG – Oh My God!”, tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films…heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP

Director Karan Johar said in Puri’s death cinema had lost a brilliant artist.

“Solid actor….Solid filmography….immense talent…. #RIPOmPuri ….cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist,” Johar tweeted.

Actor Anupam Kher, who also worked with Puri in many films, said the actor’s death came as a shock to him.

“Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked.”

Priyanka Chopra, posted, “The end of an era… The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri.”

Veteran scriptwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar said Puri was not only a great actor but also a brilliant human being.

“It’s really a great loss. Wonderful person, great actor and with such impressive body of work right from Satyajit Ray to any commercial Hindi film to films in US and Pakistan. He played all kind of roles.

“Om puri will be missed as a friend. It’s a bit shocking at the moment and I’m feeling a bit numb. In the moment all of us are taken aback.”

Mahesh Bhatt said, “Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema and life.”

Shoojit Sircar, tweeted, “RIP Om puri… interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artists we are proud of..

Madhur Bhandarkar, wrote, “Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP

While, Riteish Deshmukh, posted, “Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss.”