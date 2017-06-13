Bollywood flashback: When superstar Amitabh Bachchan stayed in a rented house

Would it be easy for you to believe that Amitabh Bachchan, who now owns three big mansions – Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak, once used to live in a rented house? Hard to believe but it is true. Big B is on a nostalgia spree. Today, Big B shared the story of a time when he used to live in a rented house with his family and how after several years he made a visit to the same old house.

Mr Bachchan shared pictures of a big mansion in Allahabad and told his fans how his family used to live in only one-fourth part of the house as tenants. The pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan definitely give us a glimpse into his wonderful life with his family. Big B captioned the image as: “We once stayed in 1/4th portion of this house on rent , our home in Allahabad.. 17, Clive Road .. I’m the 1950’s. ..now visiting it in 1984 in the next pictures .. I do not know how to combine pictures in one frame for Instagram.” Big B also gave a throwback to the moment when Abhishek Bachchan was born. He shared a picture of Abhishek right after a few minutes of his birth. “That is Abhishek a few minutes after birth .. and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3″ lad .. kids I tell you ..” the actor wrote.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of pictures from Abhishek’s childhood. In one photograph, Big B is seen teaching Abhishek how to use a camera. The other photograph was taken when he returned home from the hospital after suffering a fatal accident on the sets of Coolie . In the picture he is seen looking at the Dhoom actor with amazement. “A most caring and loving male nurse – ABHISHEK,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Later, Abhishek Bachchan too shared a family portrait with his dad that was clicked on the same day.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Sarkar 3’ along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh. He will next be seen in Umersh Shukla’s ‘102 Not Out’ opposite Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ which also stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.